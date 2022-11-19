See All Cardiologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Mark Vives, MD

Cardiology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Vives, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Vives works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Heart - Falls Church
    2901 Telestar Ct Ste 200, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4805
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Aortic Ectasia
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Aortic Ectasia
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr Vives assessed my readiness for upcoming surgery. He was very professional and friendly, did a thorough exam, explained the results, and answered all of my questions.
    Bruce Noll — Nov 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Vives, MD
    About Dr. Mark Vives, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902806714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Hospital - Cardiology|Beth Israel Hospital - Cardiology|Beth Israel Hospital-Cardiology|Beth Israel Hospital-Cardiology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Vives, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vives is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vives has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vives has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vives works at Virginia Heart - Falls Church in Falls Church, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vives’s profile.

    Dr. Vives has seen patients for Chest Pain, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vives on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vives. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vives.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vives, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vives appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

