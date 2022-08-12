Dr. Mark Vital, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vital is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vital, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Vital, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vital works at
Locations
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Memorial City I915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-6474
HEA Surgery Center2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vital was referred to my husband and I by another physician. From the moment we arrived the team was stellar with exceptional customer service. Dr. Vital was patient, detailed with a bedside manner like none other. Our visit was amazing! We are referring all of our family and friends to Dr Vital. Kudos to Shirley and Rosa who were incredible!
About Dr. Mark Vital, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cornea, External and Infectious Ocular Disease
- University Of Texas Houson Medical School
- St Joseph Regional Health Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vital has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vital accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vital has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vital has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vital on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vital speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Vital. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vital.
