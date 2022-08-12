Overview

Dr. Mark Vital, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Vital works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.