Dr. Mark Vital, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Vital, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Vital works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Memorial City I
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 585, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 467-6474
    HEA Surgery Center
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Absent Corneal Reflex Chevron Icon
Acanthamoeba Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis Ligneous Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Ichthyosis - Microcephaly - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Perceptive Deafness Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy - Pigmentary Anomaly - Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Avellino Type Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Juvenile Epithelial of Meesmann Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Eystrophy, Gelatinous Drop-Like Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Lens Osmosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Gonococcal Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Keratomalacia Chevron Icon
Lens Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Vital was referred to my husband and I by another physician. From the moment we arrived the team was stellar with exceptional customer service. Dr. Vital was patient, detailed with a bedside manner like none other. Our visit was amazing! We are referring all of our family and friends to Dr Vital. Kudos to Shirley and Rosa who were incredible!
    Barbara & Jimmie Irving — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Vital, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073515912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cornea, External and Infectious Ocular Disease
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Houson Medical School
    Internship
    • St Joseph Regional Health Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Vital, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vital is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vital has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vital has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vital works at UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vital’s profile.

    Dr. Vital has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vital on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Vital. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vital.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vital, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vital appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

