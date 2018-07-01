See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Mark Vinelli Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Vinelli Jr works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2018
    Dr Mark Vinelli is the best I ever come across in my life time . He is always ready to listen , the best of your health is right on top of his mind . Test to get done . Whatever he need to do ,after he listen to your complains. He is always ready to act right away. Young and ready to defeat illness .He loves what he was train to do. Good job Doctor Mark Vinelli.
    Remalyn in Gardencity , NY — Jul 01, 2018
