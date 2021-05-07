Overview

Dr. Mark Vierra, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Vierra works at Monterey County Surgical Assocs in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.