Overview

Dr. Mark Verra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Verra works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Eye Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.