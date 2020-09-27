Dr. Vellek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Vellek, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Vellek, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.
Dr. Vellek works at
Locations
-
1
Missouri Cancer Associates Rrl-1705 E Broadway Ste 100, Columbia, MO 65201 Directions (888) 642-5323
-
2
Missouri Cancer Associates Kirksville MO603 W Pierce St, Kirksville, MO 63501 Directions (660) 785-1050Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After surviving an initial round of cancer, you never want to hear that your cancer has returned, much less that it returned in an aggressive form. Dr. Vellek let me know from the start what the battle would be, and set a course of treatment to give me my best chance at survival. I appreciate his direct approach and his frankness about my disease progression. It may not always be the news I hoped for, but each time he has always been ready for the next step. He is an exceptional Physician: experienced, intelligent, dedicated, caring and compassionate. I have always been able to count on him and his nurse Alyssa, to answer my questions in a timely manner, particularly those outside of office visits. He understands me as a person, and I am thankful, and grateful for his care.
About Dr. Mark Vellek, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063409688
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vellek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vellek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vellek has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Vellek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
