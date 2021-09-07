Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Vaughn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Vaughn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Locations
-
1
David A Simonson Dpm PA1950 US Highway 1 Ste 107, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 638-2121
-
2
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughn?
I saw Dr. Vaughn for intense heel pain. His diagnosis and treatment plan was spot on, and the symptoms are on their way to complete resolution. I called one day and hoped to be seen that day or the next in advance of long-planned trip. His practice was able to accommodate, and I am very grateful. He's a personable guy who explains issues in layman's language that makes you want to trust him.
About Dr. Mark Vaughn, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477948917
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughn works at
Dr. Vaughn has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.