Dr. Mark Vaughan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughan works at Auburn Medical Group Inc in Auburn, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.