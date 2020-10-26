See All Neurologists in Martinez, CA
Overview

Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Van Handel works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
    2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 370-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Contra Costa Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Oct 26, 2020
He is a really great and personable neurologist. I have been to many, many neurologists and Dr. Van Handel is the only one I have ever liked. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate, something that is missing in too many doctors. I would highly recommend Dr. Van Handel. I go to him for migraines.
About Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD

  • Neurology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1477678621
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Handel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Van Handel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Handel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Handel works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA. View the full address on Dr. Van Handel’s profile.

Dr. Van Handel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Handel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Handel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Handel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Handel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Handel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.