Dr. Mark Vance
Overview
Dr. Mark Vance is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vance works at
Locations
Surgical Associates PLC8235 Holly Rd Ste 1, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vance
About Dr. Mark Vance
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427074780
Education & Certifications
- Genesys Regl Med Ctr Mi State University
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mich State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
