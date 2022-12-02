Overview

Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Van Poppel works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.