Overview

Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Van Houten works at Gold Coast Orthopedics & Spine in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Consultants
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 527, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 423-1110
  2. 2
    Neurocare A Medical Corp.
    14150 Culver Dr Ste 307, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 548-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 16, 2018
    I visited Dr. Van Houten today for the first time and was very impressed. Dr. Van Houten gave me hope. He has a wonderful personality, is extremely intelligent and very professional I would highly recommend him to everyone who needs a neurologist.
    Rosemary Ramsey in Huntington Beach California — Feb 16, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093731937
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Houten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Houten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Houten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Houten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

