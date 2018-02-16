Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Houten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Van Houten works at
Locations
Neurological Consultants361 Hospital Rd Ste 527, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 423-1110
Neurocare A Medical Corp.14150 Culver Dr Ste 307, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 548-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Houten?
I visited Dr. Van Houten today for the first time and was very impressed. Dr. Van Houten gave me hope. He has a wonderful personality, is extremely intelligent and very professional I would highly recommend him to everyone who needs a neurologist.
About Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Houten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Houten accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Houten works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Houten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Houten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.