Overview

Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Van Deusen works at North Atlanta Ear, Nose and Throat Associates in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Marietta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.