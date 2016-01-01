Dr. Valentine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Valentine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Valentine, MD is a dermatologist in Everett, WA. He currently practices at North Sound Dermatology and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Valentine is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
North Sound Dermatology Everett3327 Colby Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 258-6767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Mark Valentine, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043294473
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- West Virginia University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Valentine?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valentine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valentine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valentine has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valentine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Valentine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valentine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valentine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valentine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.