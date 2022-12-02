Dr. Mark Urken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Urken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Urken, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Head Neck and Thyroid Institute10 Union Sq E # 5B, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urken?
If I could give Dr Urken 100 stars, I would. Not only is he an excellent surgeon, but he is very caring and responsive. What well known NYC doctor calls twice on a Sunday to see how you are? I always felt comfortable that I was in excellent hands. My feelings were mirrored by Dr Urken's excellent and available staff. In addition to the fact that each specialist was knowledgeable and supportive, it was very apparent that they not only highly respected Dr Urken, but really liked him! I felt that I was cared for by a cohesive, compassionate and highly skilled team. Ignore any negative reviews. I am very careful about my health and come from a family of doctors and this is the first time I have ever written a review for a doctor. I'll end with - go to Dr. Urken!
About Dr. Mark Urken, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- Male
- 1932188737
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- St Elizabeths Hospital|St Elizabeths Medical Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urken has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Urken using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Urken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urken has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Lobectomy and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urken speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Urken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urken.
