Dr. Mark Urken, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (54)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Urken, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Urken works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Lobectomy and Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Head Neck and Thyroid Institute
    10 Union Sq E # 5B, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Facial Bone Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Dec 02, 2022
    If I could give Dr Urken 100 stars, I would. Not only is he an excellent surgeon, but he is very caring and responsive. What well known NYC doctor calls twice on a Sunday to see how you are? I always felt comfortable that I was in excellent hands. My feelings were mirrored by Dr Urken's excellent and available staff. In addition to the fact that each specialist was knowledgeable and supportive, it was very apparent that they not only highly respected Dr Urken, but really liked him! I felt that I was cared for by a cohesive, compassionate and highly skilled team. Ignore any negative reviews. I am very careful about my health and come from a family of doctors and this is the first time I have ever written a review for a doctor. I'll end with - go to Dr. Urken!
    Ellen Lichtig — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Urken, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French, Russian and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1932188737
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • St Elizabeths Hospital|St Elizabeths Medical Center
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus|University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

