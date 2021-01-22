Overview

Dr. Mark Uhl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Uhl works at Saint Thomas Medical Partnerssumner Group in Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.