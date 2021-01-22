Dr. Mark Uhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Uhl, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Uhl, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partnerssumner Group110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070
Patient Partners LLC890 N Bluejay Way, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 230-8070
Sumner Regional Medical Center555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ule is great! Easy to talk to. I trust in his opinion of things 100%.
About Dr. Mark Uhl, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1912979501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
