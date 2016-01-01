Dr. Mark Udden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Udden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Udden, MD
Dr. Mark Udden, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 7200 Cambridge St Ste 7B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3750
Baylor College of Medicine1 Baylor Plz, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-6105
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Udden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Udden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Udden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Udden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Udden.
