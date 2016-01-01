Dr. Mark Tusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tusa, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tusa, MD is a dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. He currently practices at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tusa is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.
Locations
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic Cleveland3891 Adkisson Dr Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 479-8648
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 479-8648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Mark Tusa, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1033395074
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tusa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tusa has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tusa.
