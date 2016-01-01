See All Dermatologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Mark Tusa, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Tusa, MD is a dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. He currently practices at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Tusa is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery.

Locations

    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 899-2700
    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic Cleveland
    3891 Adkisson Dr Nw, Cleveland, TN 37312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 479-8648
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 479-8648

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Mark Tusa, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1033395074
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Chicago Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Tusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tusa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tusa has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tusa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tusa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

