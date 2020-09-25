Dr. Mark Turshen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turshen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Turshen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.
Direct Doctors Inc2639 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 400-2699MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Elderly husband & I have been so reassured and grateful to have Dr. T as our MD. And we're MD's kids, grown old. He smart, accessible, attentive ... kind and has a sense of humor. Heartily recommend him/office!
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gettysburg College
- Family Practice
