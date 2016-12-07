Overview

Dr. Mark Turner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Turner works at First Choice Home Health & Hospice in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.