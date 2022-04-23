See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Mark Tullman, MD

Neurology
3 (40)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Tullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3015 N Ballas Rd Fl 1, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-5000
  2. 2
    Mercy Clinic Neurology - Patients First Drive
    901 Patients First Dr Ste 2000, Washington, MO 63090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 390-1776
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Orthopedics Ltd.
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-7960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Tremor
Difficulty With Walking

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 23, 2022
    My experiences with Dr. Tullman are always as good as an appointment could be. He is very professional, attentive and receptive. He is more than willing to take the time you need to answer any questions you have. I came in with a list of questions on an iPad for my first visit after my diagnosis. He was so compassionate and helpful. He still is. My first visit was in 2014 and I still see him in 2022. I couldn't imagine going to a different doctor.
    Janet Roberts — Apr 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Tullman, MD
    About Dr. Mark Tullman, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629082375
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tullman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tullman has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

