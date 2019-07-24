See All Plastic Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Mark Tseng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Tseng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University of NY|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.

Dr. Tseng works at Cascade Eye And Skin Centers in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kirkland Office
    11415 Slater Ave NE Ste 104, Kirkland, WA 98033 (425) 777-9188
    Auburn Office
    921 Harvey Rd NE Ste B, Auburn, WA 98002 (253) 736-2818
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Wound Repair
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperkeratosis - Hyperpigmentation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lipomatous Hemangiopericytoma Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrinkly Skin Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington

    Jul 24, 2019
    I saw Dr. Tseng several times for an accident at work. He took such good care of me explained to me what he was going to do and all the treatment options provided me with the needed supplies to dress my wound. Have surgery with Dr. Tseng soon. Looking forward to his help. Great Doctor!
    ED — Jul 24, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Tseng, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    21 years of experience
    English, Mandarin
    1669631651
    Medical Education
    • State University of NY|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
