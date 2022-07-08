Overview

Dr. Mark Tsai is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard School of Public Health and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Mark F. Tsai M.D., F.A.C.G., M.P.H., Northridge, CA in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.