Dr. Mark Truty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Truty, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8701
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Truty is a gifted surgeon who cares deeply for his patients and their families. He extended my husband’s life with a Whipple Procedure and closely followed his case for several years. Our family greatly appreciated Dr. Truty’s medical and surgical technical skills, as well as his personal touch as a human being.
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1639141872
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Truty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Truty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Truty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truty works at
Dr. Truty has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.