Dr. Mark True, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark True, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.
Locations
Wellington Orthopaedics8737 UNION CENTRE BLVD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 554-8342Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time I met Dr. True until the last visit, which was my post-operation visit, he's been kind, knowledgeable, honest, straightforward, and thorough. Dr. True takes the doctor/patient relationship seriously and I've never had any issues. He did my hip replacement and did it very well. He walked me through every aspect of the procedure, and answer any questions with grace. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of an orthopedist.
About Dr. Mark True, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1902881261
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. True has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. True accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. True has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. True has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. True on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. True. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. True.
