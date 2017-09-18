Overview

Dr. Mark True, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. True works at Wellington Orthopaedics in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.