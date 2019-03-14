Dr. Mark Trombetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trombetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Trombetta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
West Penn Outpatient Services At Agh314 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 325-5700
Oncology Hematology Association3204 JOHNSON RD, Steubenville, OH 43952 Directions (740) 264-8700
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Trinity Medical Center East
He made a very stressful diagnosis easier to deal with.He is compassionate,kind, humorous and extremely knowledgeable about oncology! I highly recommend him!
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Trombetta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trombetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trombetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trombetta works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Trombetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trombetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trombetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trombetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.