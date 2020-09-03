See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Mark Trolice, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Trolice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs.

Dr. Trolice works at Fertility CARE in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fertility CARE: The IVF Center
    Fertility CARE: The IVF Center
5901 Brick Ct, Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 672-1106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Abdominal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Abdominal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 03, 2020
    Pleased. I appreciate his honesty and patience throughout my situation.
    Darly M. — Sep 03, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Trolice, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407866809
    Education & Certifications

    • University Conn Health Center
    • Jersey Shore Med School
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Columbia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Trolice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trolice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trolice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trolice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trolice works at Fertility CARE in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Trolice’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Trolice. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trolice.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trolice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trolice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

