Dr. Mark Triffon, MD

Dr. Mark Triffon, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Triffon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.

Dr. Triffon works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington
    4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 827-8700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 24, 2020
    Dr Triffon is the best Dr And explains in details About your injuries and what to expect and gives you options of treatment that are best for your specific injury. I couldn’t be happier and felt more safe then being in his care. I feel blessed and grateful to have him as my doctor I would recommend them to anybody that needs any help in that field. He is a first class doctor
    Michele Leohner — Nov 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Mark Triffon, MD
    About Dr. Mark Triffon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790795961
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
    Residency
    • Children's Medical Center of Dayton
    Internship
    • Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Triffon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triffon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Triffon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Triffon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Triffon works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. View the full address on Dr. Triffon’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Triffon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triffon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triffon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triffon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

