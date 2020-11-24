Overview

Dr. Mark Triffon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Triffon works at Orthopedic ONE in Upper Arlington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.