Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stafford Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Tretiak works at Tysons Corner Medical Center in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

