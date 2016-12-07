Overview

Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.



Dr. Tramontozzi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.