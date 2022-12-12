Dr. Mark Tramo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tramo, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tramo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tramo works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 Ucla Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-1195
-
2
Downtown LA Office1414 S Grand Ave Ste 440, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 977-1099
-
3
Thousand Oaks Office2220 Lynn Rd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 495-6702
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tramo?
After working full-time as a California Registered Nurse for 44 years, I have observed the work of many excellent doctors. Dr. Tramo is at the top of this list. I feel very grateful to have had Dr. Mark Tramo, MD Ph.D. as my neurologist for the past 7 years. He is exceptionally bright and can evaluate all aspects of my medical needs, and he shares his findings with my other specialists. When I have an appointment with him, I have his full attention. He asks questions, listens intently, notes my answers, and spends the time necessary to address my needs. I believe his guidance is one of the reasons that at 93 years old, I can still care for myself, think straight, and still drive. He has earned my 5-Star rating.
About Dr. Mark Tramo, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447232731
Education & Certifications
- Meml Hospital and Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Los Angeles Co Usc School Med Mc
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Yale
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tramo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tramo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tramo works at
Dr. Tramo has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tramo speaks Spanish.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tramo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tramo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.