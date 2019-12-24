Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Townsend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Townsend, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
Behavioral Sciences478 S Johnson St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 412-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was seeing a well known psychiatrist at Tulane who was interested in testifying in legal proceedings and forgot about his patients. I was fortunate enough to have my regular doctor know someone at LSU who was able to get me in to see Dr. Townsend. He made a few changes to the medications I was taking and asked me to give it a couple of weeks. Two weeks later I saw him for a follow up and I felt like a new person. This psychiatrist knows what he is doing and puts his patients first.
About Dr. Mark Townsend, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497778351
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Townsend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.
