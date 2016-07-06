Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Tampa Gen Hospital
Dr. Tomaski works at
Locations
Marsh Landing Behavioral Hlth
1538 The Greens Way Ste 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 543-0161
Monday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have been to several psychiatrists with our teenage daughter and are so thankful to have found this doctor! He is a great listener, respectful to all parties, competent and empathetic. He is treating our daughter as a child who has an illness which needs treatment, and us, as loving parents who are seeking help for her rather than incompetent parents with a problem child, which sadly is the case so often within the mental health care system. We are only sorry we didn't find him sooner.
About Dr. Mark Tomaski, MD
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1730289216
Education & Certifications
Tampa Gen Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tomaski works at
Dr. Tomaski has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tomaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaski.
