Dr. Mark Toma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Oakwood Health Care7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 386-8000
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Amazing bedside manner, prob the best out of ANY male physician i have ever had experience with. Thoroughly discussed procedure, what to expect, disclosed risk in a gentle way, and made me feel very comfortable to ask questions...of which all worries were put to ease. Also made it very clear that although the weekend was approaching, he would be available to answer calls with any additional questions and concerns. Not to mention suburb surgical results, from a patients perspective.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1598083024
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toma has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.