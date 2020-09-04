See All Plastic Surgeons in Canton, MI
Dr. Mark Toma, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Toma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.

Dr. Toma works at Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, And Throat in Canton, MI with other offices in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oakwood Health Care
    7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 386-8000
    Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat
    2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 562-4100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne

Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Rhinoseptoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 04, 2020
    Amazing bedside manner, prob the best out of ANY male physician i have ever had experience with. Thoroughly discussed procedure, what to expect, disclosed risk in a gentle way, and made me feel very comfortable to ask questions...of which all worries were put to ease. Also made it very clear that although the weekend was approaching, he would be available to answer calls with any additional questions and concerns. Not to mention suburb surgical results, from a patients perspective.
    Nicole, a very happy patient — Sep 04, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Toma, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1598083024
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toma has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

