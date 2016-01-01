Overview

Dr. Mark Timmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Merrimack, NH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Timmerman works at MDVIP - Merrimack, New Hampshire in Merrimack, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.