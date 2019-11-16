Overview

Dr. Mark Thieberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Thieberg works at Dr Daniel Smith Dallas Diagnostics in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.