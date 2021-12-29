Dr. Mark Theiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Theiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Theiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
2
Inova Neurology - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 970-6464
-
3
Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 370, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 205-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Capital
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theiss?
I have seen Dr. Theiss several times over the years. He’s very bright, very knowledgable about his profession, and has a warm, relaxed, yet focused manner. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
About Dr. Mark Theiss, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1669534350
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theiss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theiss works at
Dr. Theiss has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.