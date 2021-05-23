Overview

Dr. Mark Tetz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Tetz works at Visalia Family Practice Medical Group in Visalia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.