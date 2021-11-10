See All Neurosurgeons in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Testaiuti works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Sewell, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Galloway, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Spine, PC
    4000 CHURCH RD, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Coastal Spine, PC
    102 Heritage Valley Dr Ste 6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Coastal Spine, PC
    1868 Hooper Ave Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Coastal Spine, PC
    408 Chris Gaul Dr Ste 250, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Testaiuti?

Nov 10, 2021
Hands down the absolute best! I was hurt at work. Suffered terribly for 5 years. Many docs but none could figure out the problem. On my 1st visit to Dr. Testaiuti he figured it out, performed surgery. I feel great now! Excellent surgeon! Minimal pain! I would very highly recommend him to anyone!!!
— Nov 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Testaiuti to family and friends

Dr. Testaiuti's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Testaiuti

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD.

About Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316919517
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Hahnemann University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testaiuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Testaiuti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Testaiuti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Testaiuti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testaiuti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testaiuti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testaiuti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.