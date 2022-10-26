See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Destin, FL
Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (339)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.

Dr. Tenholder works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Destin, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Destin
    36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-2153
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    William R Marshall MD PA
    1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 863-7693
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orthopaedic Associates PA
    554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 678-2249
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 340 ratings
    Patient Ratings (340)
    5 Star
    (335)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2022
    My experience was phenomenal. Dr Tenholder has a team that is caring and efficient. He followed me from the beginning of process on a daily basis. This approach is a stress reliever. His navigators are on top of his schedule and walk you through each step until surgery. The wellness loop is great and guides you thru pre and post op procedures. Dr Tenholder is there for you daily after surgery . Sacred heart was awesome from surgery checkin to checkout. The nurses at sacred heart treated me with care and compassion I recommend Dr Tenholder and his staff
    Sylvia Newnom — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    25 years of experience
    English
    1407850878
    Education & Certifications

    Insall Scott Kelly Institute
    Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center
    University of Florida College of Medicine
    University of Florida
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tenholder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tenholder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tenholder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenholder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    340 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenholder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenholder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tenholder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tenholder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

