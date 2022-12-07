Overview

Dr. Mark Teng, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.



Dr. Teng works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.