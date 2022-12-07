Dr. Mark Teng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Teng, MD
Dr. Mark Teng, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.
HeartPlace North Arlington902 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 461-3003Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
I like Dr Teng for his performance more than his personality. Although, I enjoy his dry sense of humor. When I visit his practice I can say every thing is done in a straight faced manner. And in the examination room Dr Teng will stay with you as long as you have questions or explanation to offer. He is a worth tolerating this very skilled professional.
About Dr. Mark Teng, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932167210
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teng has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.