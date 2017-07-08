Dr. Mark Tekrony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tekrony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tekrony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Tekrony, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Tekrony works at
Locations
1
Mark C Tekrony MD3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-8146Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Mark C Tekrony MD1830 Town Center Dr Ste 305, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4694
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tekrony is the smartest doctor I've ever had. He led me through a crisis with my neck and helped me avoid spinal surgery there. His recommendations for other specialists are always excellent. He's the best!
About Dr. Mark Tekrony, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386613826
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- University of Medicine and Dentistry - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tekrony has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tekrony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tekrony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tekrony works at
Dr. Tekrony has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tekrony on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tekrony. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tekrony.
