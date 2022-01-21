Overview

Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Tedder works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.