See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Mark Tedder, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Tedder, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Tedder works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West
    4230 Harding Pike #530, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 222-5500
  2. 2
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West
    4230 Harding Pike #530, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 789-2593

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tedder?

    Jan 21, 2022
    He was very nice and very helpful. Made me feel very comfortable.
    Jane Mirk — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Tedder, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Tedder, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tedder to family and friends

    Dr. Tedder's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tedder

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Tedder, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Tedder, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073516340
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Nc State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tedder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tedder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tedder works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Tedder’s profile.

    Dr. Tedder has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tedder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Tedder, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.