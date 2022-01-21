Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tedder, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tedder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike #530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-5500
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike #530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (855) 789-2593
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
He was very nice and very helpful. Made me feel very comfortable.
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University
- Nc State University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
