Dr. Mark Taylor, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc
    655 AFRICA RD, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 865-3172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Geriatric Assessment
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Vaccination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Mark Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912170721
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Taylor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
