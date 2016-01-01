Overview

Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians Inc in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.