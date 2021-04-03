Overview

Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Salem Family Medicine in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.