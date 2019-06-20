See All Dermatologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
4.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Taylor works at Gateway Aesthetc Inst/Laser Ctr in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gateway Aestheetic Institute& Laser Center
    440 W 200 S Ste 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 595-1600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Acne

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Atrophy
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blu-U® Acne Light Treatment Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Soft Tissue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
LED Light Treatment for Acne Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Sebacious Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Macules, Hereditary, Congenital Hypopigmented and Hyperpigmented Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neovagina Construction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oculoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis of Mibelli Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Successful Aging Program Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Thread Lift Chevron Icon
Titan Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 20, 2019
    the procedure makes me feel good and my eyes look so much better!
    Anonymous — Jun 20, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Taylor, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1528409471
    Education & Certifications

    • ASDS Cosmetic Dermatology Fellowship Training Center
    • U Oreg
    • L D S Hospital
    • University of Utah
    • BYU
    • Dermatology
