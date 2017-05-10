See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mark Tasset, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Tasset, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Tasset works at Phoenix Cardiac Surgery, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Phoenix Cardiac Surgery, PC
    3131 E Clarendon Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 253-9168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Defect Repair
Lung Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Surgery
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Impella Device
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Thymectomy
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 10, 2017
    Dr. Tasset performed bypass surgery for me at St. Luke's Medical Center, on very short notice. He adjusted his schedule in response to the urgency of my condition. Explained everything in detail, made me at ease. Encouraging and upbeat, very easy to talk with. I'm doing fine, couldn't have asked for more. We were 2000 miles from home at the time, but I doubt I'd be happier with any Pittsburgh surgeon. Thanks, Doctor!!
    Tom Bachman in Wexford, PA — May 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Tasset, MD
    About Dr. Mark Tasset, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902848898
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Louisville
    Residency
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
