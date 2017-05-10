Dr. Mark Tasset, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasset is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tasset, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tasset, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenix Cardiac Surgery, PC3131 E Clarendon Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 253-9168
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tasset performed bypass surgery for me at St. Luke's Medical Center, on very short notice. He adjusted his schedule in response to the urgency of my condition. Explained everything in detail, made me at ease. Encouraging and upbeat, very easy to talk with. I'm doing fine, couldn't have asked for more. We were 2000 miles from home at the time, but I doubt I'd be happier with any Pittsburgh surgeon. Thanks, Doctor!!
About Dr. Mark Tasset, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902848898
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
