Dr. Mark Tanenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tanenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Tanenbaum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital
Dr. Tanenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-4881Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Heart - Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 977-4882
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanenbaum?
Appointment was on time, Dr. T was very thorough and I was able to ask the questions I had. Dr. T is not standoffish and allows for time and never seems rushed!
About Dr. Mark Tanenbaum, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114929247
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanenbaum works at
Dr. Tanenbaum has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.