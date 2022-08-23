See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Mark Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (27)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Tan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Smithtown, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Tan M.d. PC
    222 E Main St Ste 312, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 724-8901

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Raynaud's Disease
Arthritis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Raynaud's Disease

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 23, 2022
    I been seeing Dr. Mark Tan a Rheumatologist since 2016 for Rheumatoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoarthritis for treatments. I never had problems with his staff other then pain with the insurance company at times for approvals the gets frustrating. Dr. Tan is a wonderful doctor and very personable where your not a number as with most doctors. He will sit and listen to you and will always do his best to find the best treatment for you. Having these autoimmune diseases I understand all the variables and the difficulties to find the right course of treatment. It seemed to have started when I hit around 50. There is no cure for these diseases but to manage them to either stop or slow the process that damages your joints and even you organ systems. I'm very happy with my results, treatment and the functionalities I have thanks to Dr. Tan. I have retired from the rigorous work of the USPS and now working close to home. Thank you Dr. Mark Tan for being there for me.
    T. Ryan — Aug 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mark Tan, MD
    About Dr. Mark Tan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083770580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tan’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

