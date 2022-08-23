Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Tan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark Tan M.d. PC222 E Main St Ste 312, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-8901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
I been seeing Dr. Mark Tan a Rheumatologist since 2016 for Rheumatoid, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoarthritis for treatments. I never had problems with his staff other then pain with the insurance company at times for approvals the gets frustrating. Dr. Tan is a wonderful doctor and very personable where your not a number as with most doctors. He will sit and listen to you and will always do his best to find the best treatment for you. Having these autoimmune diseases I understand all the variables and the difficulties to find the right course of treatment. It seemed to have started when I hit around 50. There is no cure for these diseases but to manage them to either stop or slow the process that damages your joints and even you organ systems. I'm very happy with my results, treatment and the functionalities I have thanks to Dr. Tan. I have retired from the rigorous work of the USPS and now working close to home. Thank you Dr. Mark Tan for being there for me.
About Dr. Mark Tan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083770580
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.