Dr. Mark Talamonti, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Talamonti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Talamonti works at NorthShore Medical Group in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kellogg Cancer Center
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Mark Talamonti, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689690406
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson
    Residency
    • Northwestern University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
